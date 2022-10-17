Churchill & Gneeveguilla Advance To Scór National Finals

The County Limerick venue of Cappamore Community Centre was the setting for the 2022 Munster Scor Sinsear Finals on Sunday evening last October 16th.

The day's activities got underway at the earlier time of 4pm with the Quiz, where all counties with the exception of Waterford participated.

Kerry were represented by Churchill (Mike Gaynor, Mike Moriarty, Tom O Donnell, Paul Culloty) and after a very competitive and close discipline the top 3 went forward to the on stage to determine the outright winner.

Advertisement

Monaleen of Limerick went through after a playoff with Churchill to confirm first place. All three counties go through to the National Finals.

It was a day to remember for the Gneeveguilla club from East Kerry going through in both Solo Singing and Set Dancing to the delight of the huge Kerry following.

Mark O'Leary took the honours in the Solo Singing with a captivating rendition of the “Hills around Listowel. Then in the final discipline of the evening the Gneevguilla Set Dancers ( Rachel McGillicuddy, Aisling McGillcuddy, Kellie O Sullivan, Joan Brosnan, John Cronin, Kieran Dalton, Kieran Brown, Paudie Murphy, Conor Crowley) danced their way to glory with some nimble footwork despite very strong opposition.