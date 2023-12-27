Christmas racing festivals continue

Christmas racing festivals are continuing both here at home and cross channel

Leopardstown boasts a 7 race card with the first off at 5 past 12. The going is Yielding, Yielding to soft in places.

There is also a 7 race programme in Limerick. The going in Heavy, soft to heavy in places and the first is off at 12:19.

Cross Channel

Wetherby is off with a waterlogged track

Kempton – Good to Soft – 12:45

Chepstow – Soft, Good to Soft in places – off at 12

Wolverhampton – Standard – 5pm