Advertisement
Sport

Christmas festivals continue in Leopardstown and Limerick

Dec 28, 2024 10:55 By radiokerrysport
Christmas festivals continue in Leopardstown and Limerick
Choosing a horse... at the Racing May Festival meeting at Killarney Race Course on Monday night. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Share this article

Willie Mullins’ heavyweights Fact To File, Galopin Des Champs and I Am Maximus head the eight-runner field for the Grade 1 Savills Chase at Leopardstown this afternoon.

2022 winner Home By The Lee goes up against seven rivals - including Rachael Blackmore’s mount Bob Olinger - in the Grade 1 Savills Hurdle.

The going in Leopardstown is Yielding and the first is off at 12:20

Advertisement

===

Dual Grade One winner Impaire Et Passe is set to go off the favourite in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick.

Sa Majeste also runs in the race for champion trainer Willie Mullins while Gordon Elliott is represented by Search For Glory and Stellar Story.

Advertisement

Limerick is Yielding to Soft and the first is off at 12:30

Cross Channel

Newbury - Good to Soft - 12:05

Advertisement

Catterick - Good - 12:25

Leicester - Soft - 12:15

Newcastle - Standard - 3pm

Advertisement

Southwell - Standard - 3:45

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Patching leaves Derry for Carlisle
Advertisement
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures
Ulster and Connacht face off tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Patching leaves Derry for Carlisle
Humpback whale sighting off Tarbert pier
Ulster and Connacht face off tonight
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus