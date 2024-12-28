Christmas festivals continue in Leopardstown and Limerick

Willie Mullins’ heavyweights Fact To File, Galopin Des Champs and I Am Maximus head the eight-runner field for the Grade 1 Savills Chase at Leopardstown this afternoon.

2022 winner Home By The Lee goes up against seven rivals - including Rachael Blackmore’s mount Bob Olinger - in the Grade 1 Savills Hurdle.

The going in Leopardstown is Yielding and the first is off at 12:20

Dual Grade One winner Impaire Et Passe is set to go off the favourite in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick.

Sa Majeste also runs in the race for champion trainer Willie Mullins while Gordon Elliott is represented by Search For Glory and Stellar Story.

Limerick is Yielding to Soft and the first is off at 12:30

Cross Channel

Newbury - Good to Soft - 12:05

Catterick - Good - 12:25

Leicester - Soft - 12:15

Newcastle - Standard - 3pm

Southwell - Standard - 3:45