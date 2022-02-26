Christian Eriksen is back

Christian Eriksen returned to football for Brentford this afternoon, eight months on from collapsing during a match at Euro 2020.

The Danish international was a second half substitute in their match with Newcastle, which the Magpies lead 2-0 approaching full-time.

Elsewhere, it was nil-all between Manchester United and Watford while Burnley and Crystal Palace played out a 1-all draw.

Aston Villa lead Brighton 1-nil at the Amex, where there's less than half an hour to play.

From half-five, leaders Manchester City take on Everton.