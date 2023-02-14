Christian Atsu still missing after earthquake

The agent of former Newcastle and Everton footballer, Christian Atsu, says the 31 year old is still missing after the earthquake in Turkey last week.
The Hatayspor winger was at a home in Antakya during the quake.
