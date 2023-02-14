Advertisement
Sport

Christian Atsu still missing after earthquake

Feb 14, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Christian Atsu still missing after earthquake Christian Atsu still missing after earthquake
Share this article

The agent of former Newcastle and Everton footballer, Christian Atsu, says the 31 year old is still missing after the earthquake in Turkey last week.

The Hatayspor winger was at a home in Antakya during the quake.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus