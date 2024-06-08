Advertisement
Chris O'Donnell into semi-finals

Jun 8, 2024 12:38 By radiokerrysport
Chris O'Donnell into semi-finals
There's plenty of Irish interest on Day Two of the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

Fresh from winning gold in the 4 by 4-hundred mixed relay last night, Chris O'Donnell was back in action this morning.

The Sligo native produced a season best in his 400 metre heat and goes in the semi-finals tomorrow.

This evening, Oisin Lane goes in the men's 20 kilometre race walk from 5 o'clock Irish Time.

It's women's 100 metre hurdles day for Sarah Lavin - her semi-final is just after 9.

Israel Olatunde will bid to make tonight's 100 metre final - his semi-final is underway from 10 past 8.

Brian Fay is in men's 5000 metres action just before half 9.

