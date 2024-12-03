Advertisement
Chris Boyd joins Munster as Performance Consultant

Dec 3, 2024 12:36 By radiokerrysport
Chris Boyd joins Munster as Performance Consultant
Munster Rugby and the IRFU have announced that Chris Boyd has joined the province as Performance Consultant.

In his role, Boyd will support Interim Head Coach Ian Costello and the wider coaching group over the coming months in addition to providing support to the wider aspects of team performance.

Boyd has a distinguished coaching career which includes leading the Hurricanes to a Super Rugby title during his time as head coach of the New Zealand club between 2015-2018.

The New Zealander joined Northampton Saints as Director of Rugby ahead of the 2018/19 season and throughout his four-year tenure, oversaw the return of the English club to regular knockout rugby at domestic and European level.

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “We are thrilled to have someone of Chris’ experience and calibre join us for what will be a very busy period for the club.

“We have a huge amount of trust and belief in our coaching group who have done an excellent job over the past month and the addition of Chris will supplement the talent we have in this area.”

Interim Head Coach Ian Costello said: “We are fortunate to have an outstanding coaching group and support team in Munster.

"To be able to add someone of Chris’ experience and standing to that group is very exciting.”

