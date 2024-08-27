Chiesa reportedly keen on Liverpool

Federico Chiesa is reportedly keen on a move to Liverpool.

The Italian international has entered the final year of his Juventus contract, and is available for around 15-million euro.

Manchester City are to sell defender Joao Cancelo to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal for 21.2 million pounds.

The Portuguese has been on loan with Bayern Munich and Barcelona in recent times.

Crystal Palace are believed to be close to agreeing the transfer of striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal for 25 million pounds.