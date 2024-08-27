Advertisement
Sport

Chiesa reportedly keen on Liverpool

Aug 27, 2024 07:54 By radiokerrysport
Chiesa reportedly keen on Liverpool
Share this article

Federico Chiesa is reportedly keen on a move to Liverpool.

The Italian international has entered the final year of his Juventus contract, and is available for around 15-million euro.

Manchester City are to sell defender Joao Cancelo to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal for 21.2 million pounds.

Advertisement

The Portuguese has been on loan with Bayern Munich and Barcelona in recent times.

Crystal Palace are believed to be close to agreeing the transfer of striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal for 25 million pounds.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Advertisement
Costello "likely to be joining" Kerry Senior football management ticket
Logan and Dooher depart Tyrone
Advertisement

Recommended

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Two men arrested for public order offences in Castleisland to appear before Tralee District Court
North Kerry manslaughter accused to seek High Court bail
Costello "likely to be joining" Kerry Senior football management ticket
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus