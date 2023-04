Tralee Chess Club beat Cork B 5-0 today in round 7 of the Munster Chess League.

Yunis Barudi, Oleksandr Zakcadndyi both from Ukraine won on boards 1 and 2.

Mirko Kopic from Croatia won on board 3.

Paul Shanahan from Tralee won on board 4.

Michael Wycherley from Mullingar was also successful on board 5 to give Tralee a resounding win.