Chess Interest Growing In Kerry

Mar 8, 2025 18:24 By radiokerrysport
Chess Interest Growing In Kerry
Ukrainian native Yunis Burudi is a professional chess player who now lives in Kerry.

He coaches youngsters and adults in the skills and strategies of chess.

Yunis spoke to John Drummey.

