Chess defeats for Tralee

Tralee lost both of their late matches in the Munster Chess League.

In Division 1 Tralee A lost 4.5 to .5 against Ennis A in a top of table clash.

In Division 3 Tralee also lost 4.5 to .5, to Ennis C.

Tralee had earlier consolidated their position at the top of Division 1 with an exciting 3/2 win over Sarsfields of Limerick in the noon encounter.

Yunis Barudi of Ukraine, Fabian Walz of Germany and Erick Banda of Malawi were the winners for Tralee against top class opposition.

Unfortunately Tralee B lost 3 and half to 1 and a half in the Division 3 encounter with Ennis C.Brian O,Sullivan won and Paul Shanahan drew in their best of 5 match.