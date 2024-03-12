Advertisement
Cheltenham Festival gets underway this afternoon

Mar 12, 2024 09:13 By radiokerrysport
Cheltenham Festival gets underway this afternoon
The 2024 Cheltenham Festival gets underway this afternoon.

In the absence of Constitution Hill, State Man is the odds-on favourite for today’s feature - the Champion Hurdle.

That’s one of three Grade Ones to be decided today - the first being the opening race of the festival, Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Willie Mullins dominates the betting for the other Grade One - the Arkle - with Gaelic Warrior, Il Etait Temps (pr: A-tay Tom) and Hunters Yarn among the favourites.

Action gets underway today at 1.30.

Mark Boylan of The Irish Field

