The 2023 Cheltenham Festival gets underway this afternoon.

The feature of today's card is the Champion Hurdle, when all eyes will be on the favourite, Constitution Hill.

The Supreme Novices Hurdle is the first race of the day, with the Willie Mullins' trained Facile Vega the favourite.

It will also be a significant day for Honeysuckle, with the nine-year-old set to retire after running in the Mares Hurdle.

Today's seven-race card begins at half-past-one.