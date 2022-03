The 2022 Cheltenham Festival concludes today with the Gold Cup the feature of the day.

Robbie Power will be on board the defending champion - the Henry De Bromhead trained 'Minella Indo' when this goes to post at half-past-3.

Gordon Elliott's yard will be represented by 'Galvin' while Paul Townend will be on board two-time champion 'Al Boum Photo' who is trained by Willie Mullins.

That's one of seven races today at Prestbury Park where the first is off at half-past-1.