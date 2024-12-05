Chelsea Win But Leaders Liverpool Held To A Draw

Chelsea were 5-1 winners over Southampton, while Liverpool were held to a 3-all draw by Newcastle.

Reds boss Arne Slot says it was disappointing not to take all three points.



-----------------------------------------------------------------

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Man City were 3-nil winners over Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa beat Brentford 3-1 and at Goodison Park it finished Everton 4 Wolves 0.

==

This evening, Brighton will bid to go four games unbeaten in the league.

Advertisement

The Seagulls make the trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham from half 7.

From 8.15, Bournemouth host Tottenham.

==

Celtic remain unbeaten in this year's Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement

Reo Hatate found the net to give the Hoops a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Rangers hammered Kilmarnock 6-0 at Ibrox.