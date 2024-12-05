Advertisement
Chelsea Win But Leaders Liverpool Held To A Draw

Dec 5, 2024 10:17 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea were 5-1 winners over Southampton, while Liverpool were held to a 3-all draw by Newcastle.

Reds boss Arne Slot says it was disappointing not to take all three points.

Elsewhere, Man City were 3-nil winners over Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa beat Brentford 3-1 and at Goodison Park it finished Everton 4 Wolves 0.

This evening, Brighton will bid to go four games unbeaten in the league.

The Seagulls make the trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham from half 7.

From 8.15, Bournemouth host Tottenham.

Celtic remain unbeaten in this year's Scottish Premiership.

Reo Hatate found the net to give the Hoops a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Rangers hammered Kilmarnock 6-0 at Ibrox.

Small Schools Charter to provide additional resources to Kerry
