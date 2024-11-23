Advertisement
Sport

Nov 23, 2024 14:52 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea win at Leicester
Chelsea have won 2-1 at Leicester to move within a point of second placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

Champions City host Tottenham this evening in their first game since manager Pep Guardiola signed a new contract.

Arsenal are taking on Nottingham Forest this afternoon and looking to move back level on points with Chelsea, who are third.

Among the other 3 o'clock kick-offs, Wolves and Crystal Palace hope to move out of the relegation zone in their respective matches against Fulham and Aston Villa.

Everton are facing Brentford, while there's an all-south coast clash between Bournemouth and Brighton.

