Chelsea victors against Aston Villa

Dec 1, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea victors against Aston Villa
Chelsea have earned all three points from their meeting with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

They were 3-nil winners with Nicolas Jackson, Enzo, and Cole Palmer on the scoresheet.

