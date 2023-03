Chelsea trail Borussia Dortmund by 1 goal to nil entering the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Kick off is at 8.

Reece James and Christian Pulisic could play for the London club, but Thiago Silva is injured and Mason Mount is suspended.

Advertisement

Chelsea boss Graham Potter is hoping the home support can be an extra man.

The other Champions League game tonight sees Benfica host Club Bruges - with a 2-nil advantage from the first leg.