Sport

Chelsea stumble to draw with West Ham

Feb 11, 2023 14:02 By radiokerrypodcast
In the early game in the Premier League it's finished West Ham 1 Chelsea 1.

Joao Felix fired the Blues in front before Emerson equalised for the Hammers.

The 3 o'clock fixtures are just getting underway.

