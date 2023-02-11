Chelsea stumble to draw with West Ham

In the early game in the Premier League it's finished West Ham 1 Chelsea 1.
Joao Felix fired the Blues in front before Emerson equalised for the Hammers.
The 3 o'clock fixtures are just getting underway.
