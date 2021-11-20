Chelsea stay top after a win against Leicester

Premier League leaders Chelsea have gone six points clear at the top as they beat Leicester 3-nil in the lunchtime kick-off.

Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic got the goals.

Watford beat Manchester United 4-1 in the headline game of the afternoon kickoffs.

A red card for Harry Maguire in the 70th minute meant it was going to be a tough for United to make a comeback at 2-1.

Claudio Ranieri's side then piled on the pressure and the game finsihed 4-1.

It was a smashing first game for Steven Gerrard at Villa. They beat Brighton 2-0.

Dean Smith was also successful in his first game incharge at Norwich as his team beat Southampton 2-1.

There was two goal fests in the 3 o'clock kick offs aswell when Burnley and Crystal Palace drew 3-all and

Newcastle V Brentford also ended 3-all.

And finally Wolves overcame a tough test at Westham, where they won by a goal to nil.

The biggest game of the day, however, takes us to Anfield for a 5.30 start between Liverpool and Arsenal.