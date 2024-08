Chelsea thrashed Wolves 6-2 at Molineux to clinch the first Premier League win of the season in style.

Noni Madueke (PRON: Mad-ooh-ay-kay) got a hat-trick for the visitors.

Frank Watson reports

Newcastle can feel fortunate to have come away from Bournemouth with a 1-all draw in the Premier League.

They needed a late equaliser and saw a stoppage-time goal ruled out by V-A-R for their hosts.

Alan Seabrook reports