Chelsea return to top of the Premier League

Chelsea survived a late fightback to return to the top of the Premier League with a 1-nil win at Brentford.

Ben Chilwell's first half goal proved to be enough for the European champions.

Steve Bruce will take charge of Newcastle for their Premier League meeting with Tottenham at St James' Park this afternoon.

Advertisement

The game will be the Magpies first since the Saudi-Arabia led takeover of the club.

It has been heavily reported that Bruce would be gone before the game.

He spent time with the new owners during the week.

Advertisement

He says his job was not a topic of conversation

Kick-off in what will be Bruce's 1000th game is at half-past-4.

Before that two in-form sides meet as David Moyes' West Ham visit his old club Everton.

Advertisement

Going into the 2-o'clock start the Toffees are sixth in the table and have lost just once under manager Rafael Benitez.

The Hammers then sit 10th, three points behind today's opponents.

Here at home, Treaty United host Shelbourne at 2-o'clock this afternoon in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League.

Advertisement

A win for the visitors would see them go second in the table and just a point from leaders Peamount.