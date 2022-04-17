Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea or Palace to join Liverpool in FA Cup Final later

Apr 17, 2022 11:04 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea or Crystal Palace go head to head in the second FA Cup semi final at Wembley today.
Chelsea and Crystal Palace go head to head in the second FA Cup semi final at Wembley today.

Kick off is at 4.30 and Liverpool await the winners in the final.

In the Premier League, struggling Burnley are away to West Ham, with Newcastle United at home to Leicester City.

Both of those games kick off at 2.15.

Elsewhere, Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers contest a Scottish Cup semi final at Hampden Park from 2pm.

The Women's FA Cup semi final is between Arsenal and Chelsea and it gets underway at 12.30.

