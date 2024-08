Chelsea also make their first strides in Europe tonight, welcoming Geneva's Servette to Stamford Bridge.

Boss Enzo Maresca believes some of the negativity around the club and their transfer policy is unfair.

Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are among those who've been told they can leave after 12 summer signings increased their already bloated squad to over 40 players.

Advertisement

Maresca is sure it will all be sorted by the end of the transfer window.