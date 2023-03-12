Advertisement
Chelsea new leaders in Women's Super League

Mar 12, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrynews
Chelsea are the new leaders in the Women's Super League after a 1-nil win at home to title rivals Manchester United.

Sam Kerr scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half for the defeated WSL Cup finalists.

