Chelsea move back into top 4 of Premier League

Chelsea moved back in to the top 4 of the Premier League last night after a 3-1 win over Wolves.

The result puts the Blues 2 points ahead of Manchester City, who they play at the Etihad on Saturday evening.

***

Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov has joined Manchester City on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Ligue 1 club Lens.

It's understood the fee for the 20-year-old is worth €40m euro plus add-ons.

Khusanov is the first player from Uzbekistan to join a Premier League club.

***

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Alex Murphy has left Newcastle United to join Bolton Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old former Galway United man, who was on the bench for Newcastle's recent FA Cup third-round win against Bromley and goes straight into Bolton's squad as they push for promotion in League One.

They are currently ninth in the table.