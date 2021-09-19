Chelsea looking to go level on points at top of Premier League

Chelsea can go level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table this afternoon.

They're away to London neighbours Tottenham.

The Pensioners won 1-0 when the sides last met back in February thanks to a Jorginho penalty.

Much attention today will be on the sides' star strikers.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has scored three times in the league since returning to the club in the summer.

Harry Kane meanwhile has yet to find the back of the net for Spurs this campaign.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says despit this he still poses a massive threat

Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at half-past-4.

Before that David Moyes hosts his former club when Manchester United take on West Ham at the London Stadium.

And Brighton entertain Leicester City with kick-off in both of those games at 2-o'clock.

Last evening Aston Villa got their biggest win this calendar year.

They beat Everton 3-0 at home to move into the top half of the table.

It's the first time the Toffees have been beaten under new manager Rafa Benitez.

In the Scottish Premiership Celtic will look to put their European loss during the week behind them this afternoon.

They're away to Livingston from 3-o'clock.

At the same time champions Rangers host Motherwell.

Stephen Gerrard's side will go three points clear at the top of the table with a win.

Here at home Shamrock Rovers beat Sligo Rovers 1-0 away from home to go six points clear at the top of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division table last night.

Rory Gaffney with the goal for the Hoops in the first half.