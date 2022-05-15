Chelsea looking for another FA Women's Cup final win

Chelsea are looking to win another FA Women's Cup final this afternoon.
Emma Hayes' side face a tough test against 2020 winners Manchester City with the game underway at 2:30pm in Wembley.
Advertisement
Chelsea are looking to win another FA Women's Cup final this afternoon.
Emma Hayes' side face a tough test against 2020 winners Manchester City with the game underway at 2:30pm in Wembley.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus