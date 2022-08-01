Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Cucurella

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Brighton about signing full-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spain international handed in a transfer request last week, after Manchester City had a 30-million-pound bid turned down.

Albion value him at 50-million - and it's understood Chelsea are prepared to pay that.

Advertisement

Newcastle have upped their bid for Leicester's James Maddison to 50-million-pounds.

The 2016 Premier League champions are yet to respond but they turned down a 40-million-pound offer at the weekend.

If Newcastle pull the transfer off, it would arguably be their biggest since their Saudi-backed takeover.