Chelsea have a seven-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League following a late 1-nil victory over Arsenal.

Katie McCabe was dismissed for Arsenal in the closing stages.

Manchester United are now Chelsea's nearest challengers thanks to a 3-nil win at home to Brighton.

Elsewhere, Tottenham were 3-2 winners at Crystal Palace, strugglers Leicester got only their second league win of the season in getting past Liverpool 2-1, while Everton suffered a 2-nil defeat at West Ham.