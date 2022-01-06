Chelsea have one foot in the final of the EFL Carabao Cup

Chelsea have one foot in the English League Cup final.

They beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the first leg of their semi final at Stamford Bridge last night.

Kai Havertz scored the first goal and Ben Davies turned the ball into his own net as Chelsea dominated the game.

Spurs and Republic of Ireland player Matt Doherty was taken off at half time.

It's also all water under the bridge between Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Romelu Lukaku after the striker apologised for expressing his unhappiness at the club.