Chelsea have gone top of the Women's Super League with a 3-nil victory over Tottenham in boss Emma Hayes' return to the touchline.

Their five-time title winning manager has missed the last six weeks following an emergency hysterectomy.

At the other end, bottom side Leicester remain without a point after a 1-nil defeat at West Ham.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa climb to fifth with a 3-1 victory over Reading, while Brighton drew 3-all with Liverpool.