Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea go fourth in Premier League

Feb 4, 2025 07:21 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea go fourth in Premier League
Share this article

Chelsea are once again fourth in the Premier League table.

They came from behind to beat West Ham and their former manager Graham Potter 2-1 at Stamford Bridge last night.

Jarrod Bowen initially put the visitors ahead just before half-time

Advertisement

Petro Neto then equalised after the break and a Cole Palmer shot took a deflection off Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the 74th minute to put the home side into the lead.

West Ham's new loan signing Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson was not involved in the fixture.

==

Advertisement

There are two games in the EFL Championship tonight.

Third-placed Burnley welcome Oxford United to Turf Moor while Blackburn Rovers are away to QPR.

Both of those games kick-off at a-quarter-to-8.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
Advertisement
North Munster Schools Cross Country Championships take place today
Cougars go down to Talons
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney Cuckoos tagged in Central Africa
Over 2,000 Kerry students helped by Vincent de Paul in 2024
Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
Cougars go down to Talons
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus