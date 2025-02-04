Chelsea go fourth in Premier League

Chelsea are once again fourth in the Premier League table.

They came from behind to beat West Ham and their former manager Graham Potter 2-1 at Stamford Bridge last night.

Jarrod Bowen initially put the visitors ahead just before half-time

Petro Neto then equalised after the break and a Cole Palmer shot took a deflection off Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the 74th minute to put the home side into the lead.

West Ham's new loan signing Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson was not involved in the fixture.

There are two games in the EFL Championship tonight.

Third-placed Burnley welcome Oxford United to Turf Moor while Blackburn Rovers are away to QPR.

Both of those games kick-off at a-quarter-to-8.