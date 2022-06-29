Advertisement
Chelsea front runners to sign Leeds winger

Jun 29, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea front runners to sign Leeds winger
In transfer news, Chelsea are the front runners to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United for around 60 million euro.

That news comes as Inter Milan look set to take Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on loan.

Another Brazilian, Richarlison, could be in line for a move to Tottenham Hotspur from Everton.

And Manchester United are believed to have agreed a deal in principle to sign Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for 15 million euro.

Frenkie de Jong is also expected to move to Old Trafford from Barcelona for 65 million euro plus add ons.

