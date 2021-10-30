Chelsea extend lead; cross channel soccer wrap

Chelsea have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-nil away win at Newcastle.

Second placed Liverpool let a 2-goal lead slip as they drew two apiece at home to Brighton.

Manchester City suffered a shock 2-nil defeat at home to Crystal Palace, while Arsenal beat Leicester 2-nil in the early kick-off.

Burnley got their first win of the season as they sealed a 3-1 victory over Brentford, with Southampton running out 1-0 winners at Watford.

Tottenham and Manchester United meet in in the day's late game knowing a win could move either of them into the top four.

An Aleksandar Mitrovic hat-trick saw Fulham beat fellow EFL Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom 3-0 at home this afternoon.

The Londoners are second in the table and four points clear of the Baggies.