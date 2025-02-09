Chelsea exit FA Cup; Villa v Spurs this evening

Chelsea are out of the FA Cup after letting a lead slip in losing 2-1 at Brighton.

Newcastle came from behind to progress to the fifth round after a 3-2 defeat of Birmingham.

Plymouth are the latest team to try and put an end to Liverpool's hopes of a quadruple this afternoon.

The Championship strugglers take on Arne Slot's high flying Reds in the fourth round of the FA Cup at 3pm.

Before that, Blackburn and Wolves meet at 12:30pm while the action concludes with the clash of Aston Villa and Tottenham at 5:35pm.