Chelsea drop points

Chelsea have dropped points for only the second time this season in the Women's Super League after they were held 2-all at Brighton.

The world's most expensive female player, Naomi Girma, made her debut for the leaders - but came off injured in the second half.

Manchester United are five points off the top thanks to a 2-nil win over Leicester.

Advertisement

Manchester City are third - for now - following a 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur.

Elsewhere, bottom side Crystal Palace suffered a 1-nil defeat to Liverpool, while fellow strugglers Aston Villa lost 2-nil to Everton.