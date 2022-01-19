Advertisement
Chelsea drop more points while Premier League action continues tonight

Jan 19, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea's Premier League title hopes are slipping away after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton last night.

Hakim Ziyech put Chelsea in front before Adam Webster equalised.

Chelsea are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

Tonight, Leicester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the King Power Stadium for a 7.30 start.

Then at 8 o'clock, Manchester United kick off away to Brentford.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says there's no reason why he wouldn't play Paul Pogba for the remainder of the season, even if the French midfielder wants to leave the club in the summer.

