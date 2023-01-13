Advertisement
Chelsea debut to forget for Joao Felix

Jan 13, 2023 07:01 By radiokerrysport
It was a Chelsea debut to forget for Joao Felix last night.

The loan signing from Atletico Madrid was sent off for a high challenge on Kenny Tete, with Chelsea falling to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

The winning goal came 17 minutes from time from Carlos Vinicius.

Victory sees Fulham move above Liverpool to sixth in the Premier League table.

Chelsea are languishing in tenth, with six defeats from their last eight games in all competitions.

Beleaguered manager Graham Potter feels they can't catch a break

Aston Villa could move level on points with Chelsea tonight.

Unai Emery's side welcome Leeds United to Villa Park, where kick off is at 8.

