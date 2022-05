Roman Abramovich says it's been the "honour of a lifetime" to be the owner of Chelsea, after wishing luck to the new leadership group.

The club this morning confirmed a four-and-a-quarter-billion-pound takeover by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly's consortium should be completed on Monday.

Abramovich can't make money from the sale, as he was sanctioned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. [T