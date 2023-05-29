Chelsea confirm Pochettino

Chelsea have confirmed Mauricio Pochettino will take over as their new head coach from the start of July.
He's agreed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year.
The Argentine will look to win over fans quickly at Stamford Bridge, having previously been in charge of their London rivals Tottenham.
He'll pick up after a deeply disappointing campaign for the two-time European champions, who sit in the bottom half of the Premier League.
Chelsea's new owners, who've spent a significant amount on new players, will also hope they've finally got things right.
The decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and appoint Graham Potter spectacularly misfired.