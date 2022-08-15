Chelsea boss not happy after being held by Spurs

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel doesn't want Anthony Taylor to referee his team again after their feisty London derby with Tottenham.

The German was sent off after clashing with Spurs boss Antonio Conte following the 2-all draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Tuchel feels both Tottenham goals should've been disallowed - and he wasn't happy with the officials

In yesterday's other game, Nottingham Forest beat West Ham 1-nil.

There's one game in the Premier League this evening.

After a draw with Fulham on the opening weekend, Liverpool play host to Crystal Palace.

Kick off at Anfield is at 8pm.