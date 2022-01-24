Chelsea boss believes win against Spurs will give his side renewed belief

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes their 2-nil win against London rivals Tottenham will give his side renewed belief heading into the final few months of the season.

The result consolidated their place in the Premier League's top three before its two-week break, after a run of four top-flight games without a victory.

Tuchel says the fixture against Spurs came at a good time

Advertisement

Liverpool are second after a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Leicester and Brighton played out a 1-all draw while Arsenal and Burnley finished goalless at the Emirates.