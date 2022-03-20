Chelsea book their place in FA Cup semi-finals

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals as they beat Middlesbrough 2-nil at the Riverside.

Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech gave Thomas Tuchel's side the quarter final win.

Elsewhere Former Chelsea captain John Terry's confirmed he's part of a consortium looking to buy a 10 per cent stake in the Premier League club.

Known as 'True Blues' it would look to work alongside any new owner - and will be made up of fans.

A number of confirmed bids for the team were put in before last night's deadline, following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

After knocking out Arsenal and holders Leicester, Nottingham Forest attempt to cause another shock tonight when they host Liverpool.

Today's last-eight action gets underway with an all-top flight clash between Crystal Palace and Everton, before Southampton face Manchester City.

There are two games in the Premier League this afternoon.

At 2pm, Leicester City play host to Brentford before Tottenham play West Ham at half 4.