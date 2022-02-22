Chelsea begin Champions League knockout stages tonight

Champions League holders Chelsea are likely to be without Mason Mount for tonight's last-16 first leg against Lille.

The England midfielder is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained at the Club World Cup.

French champions Lille have struggled domestically this season and sit in the bottom half of the table ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says they remain a dangerous opponent:

Kick off is at 8pm while Villarreal host Juventus at the same time.