Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea begin Champions League knockout stages tonight

Feb 22, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea begin Champions League knockout stages tonight Chelsea begin Champions League knockout stages tonight
Share this article

Champions League holders Chelsea are likely to be without Mason Mount for tonight's last-16 first leg against Lille.

The England midfielder is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained at the Club World Cup.

French champions Lille have struggled domestically this season and sit in the bottom half of the table ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

But Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says they remain a dangerous opponent:

Kick off is at 8pm while Villarreal host Juventus at the same time.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus