Chelsea ended their three-match losing run with an emphatic 4-nil victory over bottom side Southampton.

The result has taken them back into the Premier League's top four.

Boss Enzo Maresca says it was an important win.

Advertisement

Brighton made it four wins from four by beating Bournemouth 2-1.

Crystal Palace defeated Aston Villa 4-1 while Fulham were 2-1 winners at Wolves.