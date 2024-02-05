Chelsea back on top

Chelsea are still three points clear at the top of the Women's Super League thanks to a 3-nil victory at home to Everton.

Nearest challengers Manchester City's impressive form continues as they made it seven consecutive wins in the division - with a 2-nil victory over Leicester.

It was an unhappy return to action for Leah Williamson, whose first match for Arsenal since an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April ended in a 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Advertisement

Manchester United beat Brighton 2-nil, while Liverpool rescued a late point in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham.