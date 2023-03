Chelsea are into the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Goals by Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz handed the London club a 2-nil win over Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge, enabling them to qualify by 2 goals to 1 on aggregate.

It marked a night of relief for Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who gave his reaction after the game to BT Sport.

Benfica are also into the last eight after a 7-1 victory over both legs against Club Bruges.