Chelsea and United draw; leaders Arsenal among those in action today

There was late drama at Stamford Bridge in the final Premier League game of the day as Chelsea and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw.
Jorginho scored for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 87th minute before Casemiro equalised in injury time.
Tottenham will look to bounce back from a poor performance and loss to Manchester United during the week today.
They welcome Newcastle to north London in the main Premier League game of the day from half-past-4.
Before that leaders Arsenal are away to Southampton.
Kick-off at St. Mary's is at 2-o'clock.
At the same time bottom side Leicester City are away to Wolves,
While Aston Villa begin life without Steven Gerrard as they host Brentford,
And Leeds United entertain Fulham.