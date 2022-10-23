Chelsea and United draw; leaders Arsenal among those in action today

There was late drama at Stamford Bridge in the final Premier League game of the day as Chelsea and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw.

Jorginho scored for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 87th minute before Casemiro equalised in injury time.

Tottenham will look to bounce back from a poor performance and loss to Manchester United during the week today.

They welcome Newcastle to north London in the main Premier League game of the day from half-past-4.

Before that leaders Arsenal are away to Southampton.

Kick-off at St. Mary's is at 2-o'clock.

At the same time bottom side Leicester City are away to Wolves,

While Aston Villa begin life without Steven Gerrard as they host Brentford,

And Leeds United entertain Fulham.