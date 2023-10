In the Women's Super League, Chelsea scored in the 96th minute to rescue a point away at Manchester City.

The defending champions looked like they were heading for defeat before Guro Reiten popped up to score the crucial goal.

City went down to 9 players following red cards for Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp.

Meanwhile West Ham recorded a 2-0 win over Brighton while Tottenham beat Bristol City 3-1.